Some Triangle schools will remain closed or delayed Wednesday after winter storm

Orange County Schools will be closed Wednesday, while public schools in Wake, Chatham and Durham counties will open late due to the threat of black ice.

The Orange County school system noted that a winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday.





Durham Public Schools and the Wake County Public School System said they would operate on a three-hour delay, while Chatham County Schools said it would operate on a two-hour delay.

“The delay offers drivers the benefit of sunlight to identify any black ice that may remain,” the Chatham school system said in a statement.