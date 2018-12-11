Deputies seize $5 million worth of cocaine during Johnston County traffic stop

Deputies seized more than 110 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Sunday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.
The drugs, which have a street value of about $5 million, likely mark the largest-ever cocaine bust by the sheriff’s office, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.
Deputies stopped a tractor-trailer for a “routine traffic violation” in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Kenly on Sunday morning, Caldwell said.
The two men in the truck now face charges: Eugenio Carlos Alfonso, 48, and Julio Cesar Rodriguez, 49.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Both men are from Miami, Caldwell said.
Comments