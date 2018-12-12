Wake County substitute teacher charged with slapping 10-year-old student, police say

A Wake County substitute teacher was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor child-assault charge after police say she slapped a 10-year-old boy on the back of the head in October.
Holly Springs police arrested Nazha Boris Shara, 50, at her home on Bruce Meadow Drive.
Police say the incident happened at Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs. School administrators were “made aware of concerns” Oct. 31 and “immediately removed” Shara from the classroom,” according to Wake school officials.
Police said in the arrest warrant that the assault consisted of “open hand slapping the back of his neck/head.”
Shara’s employment status is “frozen,” meaning she shouldn’t be hired as a substitute teacher in another district, Wake schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said Wednesday.
Shara was released on $1,500 cash bail and told to appear in court Jan. 8.
