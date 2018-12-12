Ramp to reopen Friday, eliminating detour north of downtown Raleigh

The drive home from downtown Raleigh will get easier for a lot of people starting Friday when the ramp from northbound Capital Boulevard onto Wade Avenue reopens.

The ramp has been closed since Oct. 8, while contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation tore down the old bridge across Capital Boulevard and connected the road to the new bridge next to it. Crews expect to open the new bridge to traffic sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday, according to NCDOT.

During the closure, drivers wishing to get on Wade Avenue from northbound Capital Boulevard have been directed to get off at Peace Street and follow it to Glenwood Avenue back to Wade. While many drivers found other alternatives, the detour gummed up traffic on Peace and Glenwood, particularly during the evening rush.

The work at the Wade Avenue bridge is not finished. The ramp from eastbound Wade onto northbound Capital Boulevard will remain closed until later this winter. And weather permitting, contractors will close the inside lanes of Capital in both directions under the new bridge this weekend, starting at 9 p.m. Friday, to construct the median. That work is expected to be finished by 6 a.m. Monday.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The replacement of the Wade Avenue bridge is part of a larger project to remake a one-mile stretch of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown. The $36.9 million project also includes replacing the Capital bridge over Peace Street, realigning the road, adding sidewalks and a 10-foot grassy median and reconfiguring the interchange at Peace.