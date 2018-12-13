Wake County Politics: The local bill that refuses to die

The local bill that gives more autonomy to a rural Wake County fire department is back from the dead and has successfully made its way to the state Senate.

It should have been a relatively easy task despite Wake County’s opposition to the bill.

State Rep. Nelson Dollar, though he lost his re-election bill this fall, is well liked among his cohorts, and local bills can often find a sympathetic ear among legislators. Yet, HB 1110 garnered a rare 52-52 vote vote in the House, with a handful of Republicans, including Reps. John Adcock and Chris Malone, siding with Democrats against Dollar.

The bill was filed this month to give the Ten Ten Fire District, which includes two Fairview Rural Fire Department stations, more autonomy. Wake County recommended closing one of the two Fairview stations and moving the fire services to a proposed fire station in nearby Garner. After hundreds rallied around the more than 50-year-old station, the Wake County Fire Commission promised not to close the station until a long-term plan for fire service could be done for the entire county.

The bill would create a separate three-person board that would make budget recommendations to the Wake County Board of Commissioners and require that the county keep the “same level, type and nature of fire protection services” in the Ten-Ten district. The version of the bill that got a tie from legislators forced the commissioners to accept the budget recommendations regardless of the amount.

A new fire truck every year? Sure thing, Fairview. Upgraded turn-out gear? No problem, Ten-Ten.

Now the language has been softened to say the county would have to consider the budget requests, but commissioners will ultimately make the final call.

With the new language, it made its way back on the House’s calendar and received a third favorable vote. It’s now sitting in the Senate’s Committee on Rules and Operations and we get to start the process all over again.

The latest on scooters

For the second time, electric scooter companies Bird and Lime met the city’s deadline regarding the rules they must follow in the city. The agreement outlines the pages of rules and regulations that the scooter companies have to abide by to continue offering people rides within the city.

The two companies submitted agreements last week but had to resubmit after offering “minor amendments” to some of the sections, including the insurance agreements. The city required them to resubmit the next day, which both did, said Raleigh Transportation Director Michael Moore.

Lime, in its agreement called several of the agreement provisions “problematic” and hopes “that through further discussions these elements can be addressed constructively.”

The agreements should be “fully executed” within the week, Moore said.

New Raleigh spokesperson

John Boyette, the longtime public information officer for the city of Raleigh, is retiring at the start of the year. He’s been with the city in a variety of positions for 20 years.

He’ll be replaced by Julia Milstead, who joined the city in 2017 as a Communication Administrator. Eagle-eyed WRAL fans may recognize her as Julia Sims. She worked at the television station for 20 years before joining the city.

This is a semi-regular column about Raleigh and Wake County politics. Anna Johnson often live tweets city and county meetings using #ralpol for Raleigh and #wakepol for Wake County.