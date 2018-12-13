Police investigate reported rape at Duke University

A Duke University student said she was raped early Thursday by a man with a knife who found her asleep in a common room in an apartment building on the school’s Central Campus, police reported.
In an alert to the community, university police said the woman told them a white man with brown hair and a “perfume smell” threatened her and raped her in the building on Pace Street.
It happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, the student said.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 919-684-2444 or report anonymously with the Duke LiveSafe app or on the Duke Police website.
