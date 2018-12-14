Two men charged in Apex with child sex offenses

Police arrested two men Thursday on charges that they committed sex offenses with the same child in recent months.
Justin Wade Thompson, 37, of Raleigh, was arrested by Apex police at his workplace in Durham. Ryan James Milewski, 33, was arrested at his home in Apex, records show.
Each of the men was charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Arrest warrants say a sex offense occurred in the months of July, August, September and October.
Standard practice for all police departments in cases involving minors is to use initials to designate a victim.
Milewski was held in lieu of $2.1 million bail after his arrest. Thompson was held in lieu of $2 million.
