Police unable to find name for driver who wrecked stolen car in Durham

By Ron Gallagher

December 14, 2018 12:30 PM

DURHAM

A woman whom police were unable to identify was seriously hurt early Friday when a stolen Acura she was driving fast hit a tree on Elmira Avenue, police said.

The wreck happened about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Elmira and Fayetteville Street, police said in a statement to news media.

It said the car was on Elmira Avenue when it went through the Fayetteville Street intersection. Elmira ends at Fayetteville Street.

The car was a 2016 Acura ILX, police said.

The woman received critical and possibly life-threatening injuries, police said, but they were unable to find out who she is.

