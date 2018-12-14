Police unable to find name for driver who wrecked stolen car in Durham

A woman whom police were unable to identify was seriously hurt early Friday when a stolen Acura she was driving fast hit a tree on Elmira Avenue, police said.
The wreck happened about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Elmira and Fayetteville Street, police said in a statement to news media.
It said the car was on Elmira Avenue when it went through the Fayetteville Street intersection. Elmira ends at Fayetteville Street.
The car was a 2016 Acura ILX, police said.
The woman received critical and possibly life-threatening injuries, police said, but they were unable to find out who she is.
