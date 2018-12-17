3-month-old dropped twice while father attacked mother, Raleigh police say

A 3-month-old baby suffered face and head injuries early Monday when he was dropped twice while his father was punching and kicking his mother, according to Raleigh police.
Officers charged Jose Luis Cordero-Jimenez, 27, with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse after arresting him at his Sandy Forks Road home about 1 a.m., records showed.
The assault charge said Cordero-Jimenez attacked the woman, “punching her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground and kicking her.”
The child-abuse charge says the infant was “dropped twice, causing obvious head and face injuries.”
An initial police report did not state whether then woman or Cordero-Jimenez was holding the child when he was dropped.
Cordero-Jimenez was held without bail because the case was considered domestic violence.
