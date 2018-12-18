Two men facing child-sex charges met 14-year-old boy online, Apex police say

Two men charged with committing sexual acts with a Franklin County teenager met the boy online and used to pick him up after school, according to a search warrant made public Thursday.
Police said the case should serve as a warning for parents: Know what your kids are doing on the internet.
Justin Wade Thompson, 37, of Raleigh and Ryan James Milewski, 33, of Apex were arrested Dec. 13. They are being held in the Wake County Detention Center on four counts each of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and taking indecent liberties with a child.
The 14-year-old boy encountered the two men in July on an online social networking website, according to the warrant.
Milewski and Thompson were in a dating relationship at the time, an Apex detective said in an application for a warrant to search Milewski’s house and car.
The detective said the investigation began when police in Franklin County contacted Apex officers Oct. 28 after the boy’s mother had told them her son might have been sexually assaulted.
The mother had found a note in a trash basket that said the boy could leave school with someone other than his parents. The note included the forged signature of the boy’s father, the warrant application said.
That led the mother to check the boy’s cellphone, records show, and she found numerous messages between her son and Milewski and Thompson.
During a medical exam last month, records show, the boy said he first met the two men in person when they picked him up at a movie theater and took him to a house for a weekend.
The pair would pick him up in Franklin County after that, the boy told authorities.
The detective said in the search warrant that Thompson and Milewski also went to high school band competitions in which the boy was participating.
In arrest warrants, police listed offense dates from July 1 through Oct. 1.
Apex police Capt. Mitchell McKinney said the case was a chance for police to remind “parents and care-providers to be aware of what their children are doing online and monitor their internet activity.”
Milewski and Thompson are scheduled for court appearances Jan. 3.
