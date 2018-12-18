Deputy was on a call, couple was on the lam in patrol car, Johnston sheriff’s office says

A man and woman are accused of stealing a Johnston County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car while the deputy was answering a call next door.
Charles Thomas Bullock, 36, was charged with stealing a car and stealing a firearm because of a gun that was in the patrol car’s trunk, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said Tuesday.
Nicole Allsbrook Thomas, 41, was charged with conspiring to commit both thefts.
Caldwell said a deputy had answered what authorities label a general “call for service” at one lot at 971 T-Bar Road about midday Monday.
Bullock and Thomas live on an adjoining lot and “were able to gain access to the deputy’s patrol vehicle,” Caldwell said in a statement to media.
The pair drove off, but other deputies stopped them a short time later, the statement said.
The statement did not say whether the keys to the patrol car were in it at the time.
