Local

Deputy was on a call, couple was on the lam in patrol car, Johnston sheriff’s office says

By Ron Gallagher

December 18, 2018 01:30 PM

Johnston County patrol car
Johnston County patrol car Johnston County Sheriff's Office
Johnston County patrol car Johnston County Sheriff's Office
BENSON

A man and woman are accused of stealing a Johnston County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car while the deputy was answering a call next door.

Charles_Thomas_Bullock.jpg
Charles Thomas Bullock
Johnston County Sheriff's Office

Charles Thomas Bullock, 36, was charged with stealing a car and stealing a firearm because of a gun that was in the patrol car’s trunk, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said Tuesday.

Nicole Allsbrook Thomas, 41, was charged with conspiring to commit both thefts.

Nicole_Ashbrook_Thomas.jpg
Nicole Allsbrook Thomas
Johnston County Sheriff's Office

Caldwell said a deputy had answered what authorities label a general “call for service” at one lot at 971 T-Bar Road about midday Monday.

Bullock and Thomas live on an adjoining lot and “were able to gain access to the deputy’s patrol vehicle,” Caldwell said in a statement to media.

The pair drove off, but other deputies stopped them a short time later, the statement said.

The statement did not say whether the keys to the patrol car were in it at the time.

Ron Gallagher

Ron Gallagher is a member of the News & Observer’s Breaking News team and has been writing and editing news for 45 years.

  Comments  