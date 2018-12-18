Clayton man charged with murder, sought in Monday night slaying

Johnston County officials are looking for a 24-year-old Clayton man whom they have charged with murdering a man who was found dead in his Smithfield home Monday night.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that detectives had sworn out an arrest warrant for Cody Lloyd Carmody, who they said lives on Sun Ray Drive.
Carmody is accused of killing Joshua Biedekapp, whom the sheriff’s office said had been assaulted at his Braswell Road residence.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said the investigation was continuing, and officials would not release other information.
Carmody was put on one year’s probation in August after being convicted on misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Johnston County.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about Carmody or his whereabouts to contact deputies at 919-989-5010.
Comments