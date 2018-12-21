Counting down our most popular stories of 2018. No. 3: Was Kavanaugh a heavy drinker?

We’re counting down the most popular stories of 2018 reported by The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun— five stories viewed millions of times by our readers — and we’re bringing you up to date on what has happened with each of them.





At No. 3 is a story that became part of one of the year’s most notorious national events — the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Abbie Bennett reported it on Sept. 30: Kavanaugh was ‘heavy drinker,’ ‘often belligerent’ at Yale, NC State professor says.

THE STORY: After Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States, several women raised their voices, accusing him of sexual misconduct — including assault.

Charles Ludington, an associate professor of history at N.C. State University and a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, decided during Kavanaugh’s Senate hearings that it was time to do what he called his “civic duty” and tell the world what he knew about the judge’s past.

In media interviews and a statement to The N&O, Ludington remembered Kavanaugh as a frequent and heavy drinker in college who could be aggressive and belligerent. He said the Kavanaugh he knew didn’t match the version of Kavanaugh’s past that the nominee described under oath, when Kavanaugh denied ever having so much to drink that he blacked out.

“For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker,” Ludington said in the statement provided to The N&O. “I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him. On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer.

“When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive. On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

THE REST OF THE STORY: In the end, none of the accusations against Kavanaugh, including some in sworn testimony, was enough to prevent his joining the highest court in the land. On Oct. 6, Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a 50-48 vote, and hours later he took the oath of office and became the 114th Supreme Court justice in the country’s history.

Ludington, who was in London when this update was reported, could not be reached this week for comment.

Charles ‘Chad’ Ludington, an associate professor of history at N.C. State University, in a 2014 file photo. Caide Wooten Technician

