Counting down our most popular stories of 2018. No. 2: A dog’s friendship saves a horse

We’re counting down the most popular stories of 2018 reported by The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun— five stories viewed millions of times by our readers — and we’re bringing you up to date on what has happened with each of them.





At No. 2 is a story that warmed the hearts of hundreds of thousands of animal lovers: “Terrified horse was ‘skin and bones.’ Then a dog named Molly made friends, NC rescuer says,” reported Aug. 12 by Abbie Bennett.

THE STORY: Sammy the mini horse was found stumbling through South Carolina streets. His bones showed through his coat, and he had trouble walking.

Sammy was just “skin and bones” when he came into the care of Darlene Kindle at Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance in Union County — nearly 100 pounds underweight. He had been severely neglected, and Kindle said she was advised to euthanize him. But Kindle and her golden retriever, Molly, didn’t give up on him.





Kindle posted a video of Molly sitting outside Sammy’s stall, the two new friends gently nuzzling each other.

“Molly truly has an exceptional sense of knowing when one of the animals doesn’t feel good or sad. So she very gently introduces herself,” Kindle said. “This is her job, and she is very good at it, as you can see.”

Sammy the mini horse had been severely neglected but now he is recovering in the care of Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance in Union County, North Carolina, with help from his best friend, Molly the golden retriever. Courtesy of Darlene Kindle

THE REST OF THE STORY: Now Molly and Sammy are best friends, Kindle told The N&O.

A corrective surgery had “surprising results” for Sammy, Kindle said this week. “Prior to surgery he was walking like a duck – straight-legged, winging outward.”

Now Sammy can walk almost normally, though he’s been through a lot, and Molly has been by his side the whole time, Kindle said.

“Molly actually went to his stall numerous times a day after Sam came home (from his surgery),” Kindle said. “Sometimes she would lay down in front of the stall while he was resting. Molly has shown me that she is so attentive of not only Sam’s pain or worry that she also comforts others, people and animals the same way.”

And the best news of all – Sammy has a safe home, and he won’t ever have to leave his friend, Molly.

“I have decided to keep Sam, which I normally do not do when I receive an animal through the rescue. I adopt them out to forever loving, caring homes,” Kindle said. But Sammy is special.

“This little boy has touched my heart and the heart of others,” Kindle said. “Both Molly and Sam have showed so many people that there is nothing wrong with having a friend that is not the same breed and is different in so many ways. It’s a shame that more people can’t be like them. And Sam has never let his disability impair his spirit to live and be happy.”

To donate to Sammy’s care, or for the other animals cared for at CERC, send donations through PayPal to darlenekindle@windstream.net.

Our most popular stories of 2018

5. Protesters topple Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC, Aug. 20.

4. Kitten clings for life as man awaits rescue from Florence. The cat’s name says it all, Sept. 15.

3. Kavanaugh was ‘heavy drinker,’ ‘often belligerent’ at Yale, NC State professor says, Sept. 30.

2. Terrified horse was ‘skin and bones.’ Then a dog named Molly made friends, NC rescuer says, Aug. 12.

1. Coming Sunday, Dec. 23.