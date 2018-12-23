We’re updating our most popular stories of 2018. No. 1: A man who touched shrimp and nearly died

We’re counting down the most popular stories of 2018 reported by The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun— five stories viewed millions of times by our readers — and we’re bringing you up to date on what has happened with each of them.
Today we wrap up — looking back and looking ahead with story No. 1: “NC man touched raw shrimp after Hurricane Florence. It left him fighting for his life,” reported by Aaron Moody on Nov. 2 and updated here by Abbie Bennett.
THE STORY: Eddie Clinton didn’t even eat the fresh-caught shrimp. All he did was open the bags and move the shrimp into smaller bags to store in the freezer.
Days later, he was fighting for his life.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Eddie and Patti Clinton’s lives were irrevocably changed the day Eddie came into contact with about 20 pounds of shrimp caught by a friend of a friend near the New River on Oct. 5 – nearly a month after Hurricane Florence came ashore in North Carolina.
Touching the shrimp, Eddie was infected by bacteria that put his life on the line. Within about 24 hours, he was sore and shaking, had lost his appetite and suffered slurred speech, said his wife, Patti. By Oct. 8, Eddie was on life support at WakeMed hospital in Raleigh, in critical condition and an induced coma. The next day, doctors had an answer: Eddie’s blood had been infected with Vibrio vulnificus bacteria. The infection spread throughout his body, affecting his heart, liver, kidneys and extremities. Doctors said that his chance of survival was “slim to none” and that if he did live, he could lose both legs.
THE REST OF THE STORY: Eddie Clinton is now awake and has been moving between WakeMed and Duke hospitals, Patti said.
Doctors had to amputate his left leg below the knee in November. He then headed back to WakeMed for rehabilitation but soon needed surgery on his right foot, so he was back at Duke on Dec. 10. Doctors hoped Eddie could relearn to walk, but since the many surgeries, he has been unable to put weight on his leg, Patti said. He’s at Duke now waiting to move back to the rehabilitation facility at WakeMed.
But he’s in good spirits, his wife said.
“His favorite joke is ‘I used to be 6-foot-3, but I lost a foot,” Patti said, laughing.
But while the Clintons have seen an outpouring of support from family, friends and former students (they have 65 years in teaching and administration between them), life is still a struggle. Patti herself is ill and on bedrest, it’s been difficult to keep up with home maintenance, and the medical bills are piling up.
“Usually, one of us could help the other, but now at times both of us are having trouble,” Patti said. She and Eddie have been married more than 36 years.
“But we’re thankful and hopeful. It wasn’t really good odds,” she said. “He had a 1 percent chance of survival, but at the time, he overcame those odds at the beginning and it’s just the leg. He was fighting for his life at the time.”
But the changes in their lives will be much more than the loss of a limb. Patti said her husband will have to build upper body strength and learn to maneuver without his legs, so they will have to build a ramp at their home, and they may need to widen doorways to accommodate a wheelchair, should Eddie lose his other leg.
But for Patti and Eddie, the real goal is education and prevention — unsurprising from two lifelong educators.
“If we can just help one person,” Clinton said tearfully. “We need to be educated about it and keep this from happening again.”
To donate to help fund Eddie’s care, go to the GoFundMe campaign set up by Patti. The campaign had collected $14,000 as of Dec. 18.
Our most popular stories of 2018
Our countdown of the year’s top stories is based on digital readership of all reports written in 2018 by the staff of The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. In one case, two stories on the same series of events have been combined to avoid duplication. Offer feedback on our list to regional growth editor Eric Frederick at efrederick@newsobserver.com or 919-829-8956.
5. Protesters topple Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC, Aug. 20.
4. Kitten clings for life as man awaits rescue from Florence. The cat’s name says it all, Sept. 15.
3. Kavanaugh was ‘heavy drinker,’ ‘often belligerent’ at Yale, NC State professor says, Sept. 30.
2. Terrified horse was ‘skin and bones.’ Then a dog named Molly made friends, NC rescuer says, Aug. 12.
1. NC man touched raw shrimp after Hurricane Florence. It left him fighting for his life, Nov. 2.
Comments