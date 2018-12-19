Holly Springs ex-cop charged with felony in wreck that fractured other driver’s back

A former town police officer has been charged with a felony in connection with a car crash that broke six of another driver’s vertebrae and happened while, police say, he was driving drunk after quitting the force.

Jimmy Earl Price Jr., 47, of Angier turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday on a charge of serious injury by vehicle.

A fellow officer charged Price on Dec. 11 with driving while impaired after, charges said, Price’s pickup truck veered into a turn lane on G.B. Alford Highway near Vinewood Street and hit two vehicles about 10:20 p.m.

Price also was charged with failing to slow down to avoid hitting other vehicles, and his driver’s license was revoked because he refused to take a breath test.

Police said at the time that Price smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes, failed some field sobriety tests and fused to perform others.

Price had resigned that afternoon, ending a Holly Springs police career that began in September 2006.

Chief John Herring had suspended Price Nov. 27. Herring said personnel laws kept him from disclosing the reason.

According to the newest charge, listed in an arrest warrant sworn out Monday, a driver in one of the vehicles that Price hit had two fractured neck vertebrae and four fractured back vertebrae.

Price posted $50,000 bail and was released.