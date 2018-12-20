Will these rescued cats be home for Christmas? Adoption event this weekend aims to help.

If the last piece of your perfect holiday puzzle happens to purr and chase string, adoption counselors at SAFE Haven for Cats in Raleigh hope to see you this weekend.
In an effort to get as many kitties as possible into “furever” homes before Christmas, the rescue group will hold a three-day special adoption event Friday through Sunday, with $25 adoption fees. (The fully-vetted kitties — which come microchipped and spayed or neutered — are typically adopted out for $105).
SAFE Haven president Pam Miller, who is also the nonprofit’s founder, says that while adoptions have been big this year (they’re on pace to adopt out about 1,000 cats this year, up from 864 last year), the need for good homes is never-ending.
“When 20 go out, 20 come in,” she said. “It’s kind of a revolving door of cats.”
The volunteer-fueled group has about 40 cats in its main adoption room at all times, with another 60 or so in holding rooms — perhaps recovering from a spay/neuter surgery, or maybe just waiting for a spot in the main room — and another 30 to 40 in foster homes. The cats come to SAFE Haven from the community or from partnerships with euthanizing shelters in Wake, Granville and Franklin counties. The SAFE Care Feline Spay/Neuter Clinic, which handles the snipping for SAFE Haven cats and offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for members of the community, is right across the parking lot.
It’s OK to adopt for Christmas
Miller says if the circumstances are right, it’s perfectly fine to adopt pets at Christmas. Reputable rescue groups already have criteria in place to try to ensure the right pet goes home with the right adopter. That is no different at Christmas.
The problem scenarios — well-meaning adult children who think mom and dad would like a cat, or someone giving a pet to a significant other who may not even want one — aren’t going to happen at SAFE Haven to start with, Miller says.
“The person who owns it is the person who picks it out,” she said.
SAFE Haven has trained adoption counselors who guide prospective adopters through the process. It’s a “friendly process,” Miller said, but thorough.
“It’s a marvelous experience for families and an opportunity for teaching children,” Miller said. “What is an animal shelter? Why are they here? What is spay and neuter? How do you take care of an animal? What are our responsibilities?”
Besides, Miller points out, adopters sometimes have more time to spend with new pets during the holidays.
“Maybe you have time off,” she said. “That’s a great time to be at home with your kitty and get it comfortable and into a routine.”
As for the reduced adoption fees, Miller says they’ve seen no correlation between the price someone pays for a pet and the longevity of keeping the pet.
“Our experience does not reflect that at all. We have a good screening process and a good track record,” Miller said. “And there are so many more cats are losing their lives in shelters than dogs. Eighty percent of dogs get out of shelters alive, but only about 40 percent of cats do.
“We can’t adopt them out fast enough to save them all.”
Other cats and dogs needing homes
SPCA of Wake County will also be open for adoptions this weekend, and some of their pets have written letters to Santa.
The Wake County Animal Center, which always needs good adopters, has a “name your price” special right now.
Many foster-based rescue groups across the Triangle hold adoption events every weekend at pet stores such as PetSmart, Petco, Unleashed and Phydeaux.
All reputable rescue groups will have the same strict adoption criteria during Christmas that they follow the rest of the year.
Other ways to help
If you can’t adopt a pet but would like to help rescue groups working to save the lives of furry friends, donations are always welcome. You can donate to SAFE Haven or to your favorite rescue group, and they will put the money to good use. SAFE Haven also has a pet food pantry that supplies free food to dogs and cats in need.
