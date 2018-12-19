Local

On bail after child-sex arrest, Raleigh man charged with raping woman in November

By Ron Gallagher

December 19, 2018 01:41 PM

Miguel Angel Tapiua Martinez
Miguel Angel Tapiua Martinez CCBI
RALEIGH

A Raleigh man, who had been charged on Tuesday with taking indecent liberties with a girl and was free on bail, was arrested Wednesday on rape charges involving a different person.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies took Miguel Angel Tapia-Martinez, 33, into custody at their downtown offices next to the Wake County Justice Center, according to City-County Bureau of Identification records.

Raleigh police had arrested Tapia-Martinez on Tuesday morning at his Bunnalley Court apartment. An arrest warrant charged him with taking indecent liberties with a girl under 16 last December.

Tapia-Martinez posted $50,000 bail and was released, and he was scheduled for a first court appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The records show he was arrested about 9:30 a.m.

The new charges are second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape. Those happened the month before the charge involving the girl, police said.

Second-degree rape happens if a person uses force or acts against the victim’s will or if the victim is “mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless,” state law says.

A magistrate set Tapia-Martinez’s bail at $500,000 on the rape charges.

Ron Gallagher

Ron Gallagher is a member of the News & Observer’s Breaking News team and has been writing and editing news for 45 years.

