On bail after child-sex arrest, Raleigh man charged with raping woman in November

A Raleigh man, who had been charged on Tuesday with taking indecent liberties with a girl and was free on bail, was arrested Wednesday on rape charges involving a different person.
Wake County sheriff’s deputies took Miguel Angel Tapia-Martinez, 33, into custody at their downtown offices next to the Wake County Justice Center, according to City-County Bureau of Identification records.
Raleigh police had arrested Tapia-Martinez on Tuesday morning at his Bunnalley Court apartment. An arrest warrant charged him with taking indecent liberties with a girl under 16 last December.
Tapia-Martinez posted $50,000 bail and was released, and he was scheduled for a first court appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The records show he was arrested about 9:30 a.m.
The new charges are second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape. Those happened the month before the charge involving the girl, police said.
Second-degree rape happens if a person uses force or acts against the victim’s will or if the victim is “mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless,” state law says.
A magistrate set Tapia-Martinez’s bail at $500,000 on the rape charges.
