Counting down our most popular stories of 2018. No. 4: A storm, a man and a kitten, Survivor

We’re counting down the most popular stories of 2018 reported by The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun — five stories viewed millions of times by our readers — and we’re bringing you up to date on what has happened with each of them.
At No. 4 is the story behind a photograph that became an iconic image for Hurricane Florence around the world: “Kitten clings for life as man awaits rescue from Florence. The cat’s name says it all,” by Andrew Carter on Sept. 15, with additional reporting by Travis Long.
THE STORY: Sitting on the boat where he’d sought refuge and a ride, Robert Simmons Jr. listed the first hurricanes that came to his memory: Bertha, Fran, Irene, Matthew. Simmons thought he’d seen it all. Then came Hurricane Florence. The day after the storm hung off the coast of Atlantic Beach, rain was still falling about 50 miles northeast, in New Bern.
Simmons watched while the water rose in his Duffyfield neighborhood. The floodwater began to cover the steps leading to his front porch. It was about then, he said, that he decided to seek help. He went out back, retrieved a kitten that had been living in his backyard and walked a few blocks, at times through waist-deep water, until he reached a rescue boat that ferried him to a safer place.
All the while, Simmons kept the kitten tucked in his rain jacket. He named him “Survivor.” A photograph of Simmons and Survivor, escaping the flooding, went viral, and to many, Simmons became the face of one of the worst hurricanes in the history of North Carolina.
THE REST OF THE STORY: Hurricane Florence and the destruction it brought, it turned out, were just the latest challenges Simmons has faced in a life full of them. He lives with MS, which has slowed his ability to walk. His father, with whom Simmons lives, is suffering from a debilitating heart condition. And Simmons’ home, damaged by other storms, has long had a leaky roof that has led to water damage inside.
The fame Simmons experienced from the viral photograph, though, has led to some positives. For one, his mother, Sylvia Manley, launched an online fundraiser that raised more than $12,000. She has said that all of that money will go to Simmons. During a recent conversation, Simmons said that an MS organization that learned of his story is also helping him with treatment. He also said that he has spoken with contractors about having his roof fixed, which is among his top priorities.
As for Survivor, Simmons said he’s doing well – and growing much bigger.
