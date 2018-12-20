Local

Sanitation workers use garbage truck to help gunshot victim near downtown Raleigh

By Thomasi McDonald

December 20, 2018 03:45 PM

RALEIGH

A man who was shot near downtown Raleigh on Thursday afternoon reportedly got help from sanitation workers and their garbage truck.

A shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Courtland Drive, Raleigh police said. Officers learned that a victim of a shooting was taken to WakeMed.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the victim had been taken into a garbage truck for safekeeping, while the suspects apparently took off in a black Mazda.

Police on Thursday released an image of the sedan suspected in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org.

