Sanitation workers use garbage truck to help gunshot victim near downtown Raleigh

A man who was shot near downtown Raleigh on Thursday afternoon reportedly got help from sanitation workers and their garbage truck.
A shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Courtland Drive, Raleigh police said. Officers learned that a victim of a shooting was taken to WakeMed.
Emergency radio traffic indicated the victim had been taken into a garbage truck for safekeeping, while the suspects apparently took off in a black Mazda.
Police on Thursday released an image of the sedan suspected in the case.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org.
Comments