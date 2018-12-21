NC governor announces reward in the shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier

More than a year since a Fort Bragg soldier was killed in North Raleigh, Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday offered a reward for information that may lead to an arrest.

Cooper announced in a news release that the state is offering up to $5,000 “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of U.S. Army Spc. Jose Juan Melendez Jr.”

On Nov. 28, 2017, Melendez, 31, was meeting friends in Raleigh while on leave, according to the news release. Melendez volunteered to be the designated driver for the group before returning to Fort Bragg.





Police say Melendez was walking to his vehicle around 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 29 when he was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Raven Road in Raleigh, an apartment complex near Falls of Neuse Road.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Melendez joined the Army in 2013, according to a News & Observer story, deploying to Iraq in 2015, where he spent nine months with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He had joined the 528th Sustainment Brigade in March 2017, according to the News & Observer.

His family held a vigil for him on the anniversary of his death at the location of the shooting, according to a Raleigh Police news release.

In May, the family announced a $15,000 reward, WRAL reports.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the case call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-435, or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.