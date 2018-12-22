There’s still time to see the big model train display at Raleigh Union Station

If you go up to the observation deck at Raleigh Union Station, you might be lucky enough to catch an Amtrak train pulling in or out or perhaps a freight train passing through.

But if you head up to the station’s second floor these next two weekends, you’ll be able to watch all sorts of trains on the move, courtesy of the North Raleigh Model Railroad Club. Members set up a train display there the Saturday after Thanksgiving and will run the trains from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and both days next weekend.

The club assembles displays like this for train shows and other events, including some in the past at railroad stations in Selma, Cary and Durham. But this the first time it has had a public display over six weekends, said club president Todd Shoffeitt, and the first in Raleigh’s new train station, which opened last summer.

Some of the people who have stopped in to see the display have come to catch a train or pick someone up, Shoffeitt said, but a majority seem to be people who made a special trip.

“A lot of folks like to come down and look at trains,” he said. “Trains and kids and Christmas kind of all go together.”

Elisha and Aaron Manassa of Garner brought their almost-three-year-old son Aiden out to see the trains Saturday. While many of the kids visiting the station with their parents were seeing a model train set for the first time, Aiden had already experienced one at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer, his parents said.

“He loves trains,” Aaron Manassa said. “We couldn’t get here fast enough.”

Shoffeitt said the idea for the display originated with Allan Paul, the deputy director of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division. Paul saw the club’s display at a show at the N.C. State Fairgrounds this fall and asked if its members would like to set up in some unleased office space in the new train station for the holidays.

The display is made up of more than two dozen modules, or sections, that either belong to the club or its members. It took about eight hours to piece them together and connect the tracks to form an oval 38 feet long and 16 feet wide.

Each module or pair of modules depicts a different scene, with trains passing by factories, rail yards and even a gold mine. David Derway of Cameron brought four modules — two featuring a petrochemical plant and two depicting Breakneck Mountain, based on a real place in the Hudson River valley of New York.

Derway says he started the mountain scene with a young man who had hiked in the area. He estimates he spent between 400 and 500 hours finishing the details, including a farm house and several hundred trees.

“You kind of get to 300 hours and say it’s done,” he said. “Then you see one more thing to put on and one more thing to put on.”

The trains and scenes are done in what’s known as N scale, with a ratio of 160 feet to one. In N scale, a 40-foot railway boxcar is about three inches long, and the human figures you see in the scenes and along the tracks are less than half an inch tall.

“Magnification is a necessity” when creating a scene in N scale, Derway said.

The trains themselves are replicas of historic freight and passenger trains. Mid-morning Saturday, Shoffeitt assembled the California Zephyr as it appeared on its run between Chicago and Oakland from 1950 to 1953.

But if the trains and scenery and model railroading itself harken back to an earlier time, the equipment has become more sophisticated. Each club member controls his train with his cellphone, which communicates with circuits in the cabs.

Admission to the model railroad club’s display is free. There is free parking on the street around the station on weekends.