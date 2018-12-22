Raleigh families get some extra help with toys before Christmas

Christmas came early for hundreds of families on Saturday, with the help of two Raleigh natives who have made it big in professional sports.
Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan and Juston Burris, a cornerback with the Cleveland Browns, contributed to an effort to provide Christmas gifts to families in need sponsored by St. Matthew AME Church and a local nonprofit called Kemetic Cultural Science and System on Unity (KCSSU). The group’s founder, Kevin Bobbitt, said McMillan donated Walmart gift cards to about 50 families and that Burris kicked in as well.
More than 500 families showed up to the church on Saturday afternoon for a Christmas meal and to receive more than 2,000 toys that were donated for the event through Toys for Tots.
“We just try to spread love,” Bobbitt said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Ebony Person, a single mother of three children, said the toys were going to be a great help.
“I was kind of nervous about not being able to provide for them this year like I have in the years previous,” Person said. “Wake County does a great job. I’m from Franklin County, actually, and I didn’t have these opportunities there.”
Some kids started playing with their toys at the church, but Person’s family will be waiting until Christmas Day to see what they got.
The event was “a blessing,” said Latesha Curtis, who has five children, ages one to 11.
“I’m very overwhelmed with happiness because I’m glad my babies got something,” Curtis said. “They can’t wait to see what’s in the box.”
New Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker and Wake County Commissioner James West spoke about the power of unity and the Christmas spirit. Baker said the event was all about the children and community involvement, and said he also wanted to show the children “there is another side to policing other than putting people in jail.”
There was plenty of food to go around. Volunteers spent most of the afternoon serving plates of BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans. The clothing chain DTLR provided entertainment with a live DJ playing Christmas classics and a few remixes.
KCSSU has other programs to help people in the Raleigh community, including distributing book bags filled with school supplies to children who need them, but this was the first time the group has put on a Christmas event. Board member Patrick Curry said it plans to do it again next year.
“If we get 200 people, we know there is a need,” Curry said. “And if it’s nobody but the folks that come to the book-bag giveaway, then we know we have a need.”
Comments