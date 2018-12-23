Local

Three men shot in Durham, one of them has died

By Richard Stradling

December 23, 2018 08:10 AM

DURHAM

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and wounded two others Saturday evening.

Police have released few details, but they say the dead man was found in the 800 block of Berwyn Avenue in the northeast part of the city shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Two other men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, according to police. Police have not released the names of the three men or said what they think led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Investigator Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29332, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

