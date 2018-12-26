Woman was shot in the leg while walking on Christmas Day, Wake Forest police say

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg while walking in a wooded area in Wake Forest on Christmas Day.
The woman, who was shot in the upper part of her right leg, told police she had been walking with a “male acquaintance” in the 600 block of East Wait Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the town. That’s when two men approached her and one of them shot her, she told police.
The men ran away, and so did the woman’s acquaintance, the news release said.
“The victim managed to walk to an apartment along the 100 block of North Allen Road and call police,” town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in the release. “She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 919-554-6150.
