Private investigator ‘confident’ human remains belong to Raleigh man missing since 2014

Police are investigating human remains found Thursday in the woods near Ridge Road, a discovery a private investigator believes to be a Raleigh man missing since 2014.
The bones were discovered at 11:54 a.m. off the 1700 block, not far from Martin Middle School and the I-440 Beltline in west Raleigh.
Police did not identify the remains, but the spot closely links to the area where Andrew Thomas Browne — Drew to his family and friends — went missing four years ago last May.
David Marshburn, a private investigator in Smithfield, said he had been hired by Browne’s parents last summer but waited for colder weather when Martin Middle students would be out on break.
He said he began searching at 11 a.m. Thursday and found the remains shortly afterward about 30 feet from a grassy area near the school grounds.
“We’re pretty confident with what we found out there,” said Marshburn, who also helped track down the remains of Kelli Bordeaux in Fayetteville in 2014.
Browne’s last-known whereabouts were Wycliff Road along the Lake Boone Shopping Center. He had been troubled by heroin addiction and agitated on the night he vanished, The News & Observer reported in 2016. He fled his parents’ house into the woods behind Martin Middle, carrying a pair of guns.
The disappearance triggered an extensive police search, involving a State Highway Patrol helicopter, on the same blocks around the school. Police later expanded the search into woods west of the Beltline and around the N.C. Museum of Art, but the hunt turned up no trace.
Police said no further information about Thursday’s discovery was available, but they ask anyone with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
