A rape case in NC went unsolved for 28 years. DNA led to an arrest this week.

Twenty-eight years after a woman was raped in a park in Fayetteville, police have made an arrest in the case.
Wilbur D. McGill, 54, was charged after DNA from the crime scene linked him to the rape, Fayetteville police said Thursday in a statement posted on the city’s website.
A woman was with her 1-year-old child at Mazarick Park on Nov. 20, 1990, when a man approached her and “forced her to the back of the park,” police said. The man raped her and stole her vehicle.
Police investigated at the time, but the case remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
Then in late 2017 detectives found DNA from the crime scene, police said. The DNA linked McGill to the case.
Detectives from the police department’s special victims unit got help from the U.S. Marshals Service to make the arrest, police said. McGill is being held in Orange County, Fla., until authorities can return him to North Carolina.
McGill faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
