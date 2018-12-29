Man seriously injured after drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

A 25-year-old man suffered multiple wounds when he was shot late Saturday morning while walking on the 3500 block of Guess Road, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, a Durham police spokeswoman said in an email.
The shots were fired shortly before 11:30 a.m. from a dark-colored Jeep Liberty, the email said.
No charges have been filed, the email said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Comments