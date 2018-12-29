Local

Man seriously injured after drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

By Lynn Bonner

December 29, 2018 03:43 PM

Durham

A 25-year-old man suffered multiple wounds when he was shot late Saturday morning while walking on the 3500 block of Guess Road, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, a Durham police spokeswoman said in an email.

The shots were fired shortly before 11:30 a.m. from a dark-colored Jeep Liberty, the email said.

No charges have been filed, the email said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

