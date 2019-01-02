Jogger was sexually assaulted in Apex, police say

Apex police are seeking a man who they say sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman jogging near an elementary school Tuesday.
The woman had finished a 9-mile run and was walking back to her vehicle at Kelly Road Park about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a Facebook post.
The woman “sensed someone walking closely behind her” and turned around, police said. An unknown white man was behind her, and she stopped on the sidewalk to let him pass.
The man pushed her onto the ground and tried to get on top of her, the post said. He sexually assaulted the woman by grabbing her between her legs outside of her clothing, police said.
She screamed and the suspect ran away, jumping over a playground fence at Olive Chapel Elementary, the post said. He was last seen running toward the back of the school. Apex Police K-9 units responded and attempted to pick up the suspect’s trail.
Photos from nearby security cameras captured photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.
