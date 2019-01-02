Authorities identify woman whose body was found along a Johnston County road

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found last week beside a roadway.
The body of Jennifer Michelle Chatham, 34, of Wendell was found about 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in the area of N.C. 50 and Pierce Road, about 14 miles south of Raleigh.
Chatham’s death “does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
