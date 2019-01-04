Teen charged with having air pistol on seminary campus

Wake Forest police this week charged a teen with having a pellet pistol on the campus of the town’s seminary.
Robert Wesley Nipper, Jr. 16, of Wake Forest, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon on educational property/not a gun, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Wake County clerk’s office.
Police charged a second teen, Charles Michael Durham, 17, also of Wake Forest, with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the police, according to an arrest warrant.
Nipper is accused of possessing a pellet pistol on the campus of the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, a 300-acre campus with more than 3,000 students that was the former home of Wake Forest College.
Police have accused Durham of being armed “with an unusual and dangerous weapon, a silver and black BB pistol,” for the purpose of terrorizing motorists traveling on a public highway, according to the arrest warrant.
Wake Forest town spokesman Bill Crabtree said police responded at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of two males brandishing a weapon in public from a moving vehicle.
The officers stopped the vehicle occupied by Durham and Nipper in a parking lot owned by the seminary at 1120 S. Main St.
Investigators searched the vehicle and discovered an air pistol hidden between the passenger seat and center console.
Nipper was placed in custody under a $1,000 bail and granted pre-trial release into the custody of his parents. He was ordered to abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew unless he’s at school, work or supervised by a parent, according to the arrest warrant.
He was also ordered to abide by all household rules, maintain good standing in school and have no contact with Durham.
Durham remained in custody at the Wake County jail, where he is being held on a $1,000 bail, a jail spokesman reported Friday afternoon.
