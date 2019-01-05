A driver dies in Cary before his car crashes into a tree

Officials think a man driving in Cary suffered a medical emergency that killed him Saturday before his car ran off the road, crossed a median and collided with a tree, town spokesman Stephen McNulty said.
The driver, who McNulty described as “older,” was heading west on High House Road around 4 p.m. Saturday when the incident occurred near Davis Drive and the Bradford retail plaza.
A Publix grocery store, a Firestone auto care store and the breakfast restaurant First Watch are in the area.
No additional information, including the identification of the driver, was immediately available.
