Amber Alert in NC ends for missing 12-year-old Mount Airy boy

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has ended an Amber Alert for Anthony Manuel Diaz on Sunday but no other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. The previous article is below.

Diaz is 12 years old with brown eyes and curly brown hair and is Hispanic, according to the Amber Alert. He is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 78 pounds. He last was seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

This missing-person case also appears on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mount Airy Police Department immediately at (336) 374-0822, or call 911, or dial *HP to reach the State Highway Patrol.