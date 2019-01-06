Local

Uninvolved teen girl injured in Durham drive-by shooting

By Andrew Roman

January 06, 2019 06:26 PM

A teenager was injured in a car at the Cookout restaurant on North Roxboro Street when gunfire between two other cars occurred, according to News & Observer news partner ABC11.

The unidentified teen girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting, which also damaged a fourth car in the parking lot of a nearby Captain D’s restaurant, ABC11 reported.

Her injuries were not said to be life-threatening, ABC11 reported. Police are investigating. Read more about this from ABC11 here.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation of a fatal shooting at the intersection of Denver Street and Old Oxford Highway in Durham.



Andrew Roman

Andrew Roman has been an editor, a copy editor, a designer and a producer for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He currently is part of a regional audience growth team for McClatchy publications in the Carolinas and has decades of journalism experience in four different states. Reach him at aroman@newsobserver.com or 919-609-8924.

