Uninvolved teen girl injured in Durham drive-by shooting

A teenager was injured in a car at the Cookout restaurant on North Roxboro Street when gunfire between two other cars occurred, according to News & Observer news partner ABC11.

The unidentified teen girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting, which also damaged a fourth car in the parking lot of a nearby Captain D’s restaurant, ABC11 reported.

Her injuries were not said to be life-threatening, ABC11 reported. Police are investigating. Read more about this from ABC11 here.

