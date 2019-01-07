Local

Snow is a weekend possibility as cold weather looms

By Josh Shaffer

RALEIGH

The Triangle woke Monday to a snowflake icon flashing on its collective smart phone, starting the week’s buzz with the chance of weekend flakes.

But don’t pull the mittens out of the closet just yet, warned ABC11 morning meteorologist Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker.

The chance of Saturday snowfall runs about 10 percent at this point, and that excitement-generating phone icon will likely alternate with raindrops throughout the week.

The variable is cold air moving out of the Southeast. By Friday, Schwenneker said, temperatures will drop down into the 20s.

“After being in the 60s over the weekend,” he noted.

But that cold-weather system will have to linger long for weekend snow to accumulate in any depth, which the forecaster called long odds at this point.

“I don’t think the cold air is going to be that deep yet,” he said.

Watch the phone icon. The week is young.

Josh Shaffer

Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.

