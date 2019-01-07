Local

15-year-old girl shot at North Durham apartment complex

DURHAM

A 15-year-old girl was struck by gunfire at a North Durham apartment complex Monday afternoon when someone fired gunshots into the car she was sitting in, police said.

A police spokesman said the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators have not reported an arrest in the case or a motive for the gunfire.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Magnolia Pointe apartment complex in the 4800 block of Danube Lane, police spokesman Wil Glenn reported.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

