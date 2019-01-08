Local

Man shot outside Raleigh apartment complex

January 08, 2019

Raleigh police are trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting a man at The Oaks Apartments early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Water Oak Drive in northeast Raleigh just before 12:30 a.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Upon arrival, they found that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the complex. They said his injuries are serious and could be life-threatening.

