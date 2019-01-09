Dreaded ‘wintry mix’ more likely than weekend snow

Dreams of weekend snowfall are quickly turning to a dreary “wintry mix,” a familiar combination of ice, rain and gloom.
While smart phones have been flashing flakes all week, ABC-11 morning meteorologist Don “Bigweather” Schwenneker said the Triangle faces more of a rain event starting Saturday.
Snow is more likely near the Virginia border, and ice could develop Saturday night as temperatures dip to freezing, but anything frozen will quickly fade Sunday when the thermometers hit 40 degrees.
An inch of rain could fall Sunday, he said, adding to the region’s already soaked conditions.
The storm may bring a late burst of snow on Monday on its way out of town.
