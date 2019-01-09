Police officer shot in Raleigh, reports say

A police officer was shot in southwest Raleigh on Wednesday evening, according to media reports and emergency communications radio traffic.
One suspect was in custody, and another left the scene, Raleigh Wake Scanner tweeted at about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.
The officer was taken to WakeMed, according to the tweet.
The incident happened at Schaub Drive and Tweakwood, and part of Interstate 440 was closed, the tweet said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
