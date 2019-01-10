As flu worsens, local hospitals tell kids to stay away unless they need medical care

The flu season has been mild so far but that isn’t stopping hospitals from taking early precautions.
Starting Friday, children 11 and younger can no longer visit patients at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh or at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough. The WakeBrook Behavorial Health facility in Raleigh is also off limits.
Also starting Friday, no child under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit patient areas at WakeMed hospitals. In addition, WakeMed is banning any visitors who have a fever, or are vomiting, have diarrhea or other cold or flu-like symptoms from visiting.
WakeMed has had 193 patients test positive for the flu between Nov. 1 and Jan. 6, according to a statement from the hospital.
Such restrictions are put in place every year, usually when the number of flu cases increases. The flu season is from October through May, but typically gets worse during the coldest months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to release new data on flu deaths in the state later Thursday. Last year, 391 people in North Carolina died from the flu, the most since the state started tracking flu deaths in 2009.
Alan Wolf, a spokesman for UNC Health Care, said Thursday that the hospitals are seeing the number of flu cases increasing, and “want to stay ahead of the trend.”
Wolf said the new restrictions are not only to protect patients but also to ensure that children don’t pick up germs while visiting family in the hospital. “We love kids but it’s better for them to stay home,” he said.
Anyone, no matter their age, who has a fever, cough congestion or a sore throat should not visit patients.
This story will be updated.
