Man charged with murder after two adults and a child found dead in Harnett County

Harnett County sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with three counts of first-degree murder after two adults and a child were found dead inside a home Friday night.
The home in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive is in Harnett County but has a Sanford address, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Warrants have been obtained for 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor.
Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.
Harnett County officials identified the two adult victims as 22-year-old Jacelyn Perkins and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.
Coats said the case is being investigated as a “triple homicide.”
