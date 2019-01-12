Local

Man charged with murder after two adults and a child found dead in Harnett County

January 12, 2019 08:13 AM

Harnett County sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with three counts of first-degree murder after two adults and a child were found dead inside a home Friday night.

The home in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive is in Harnett County but has a Sanford address, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Warrants have been obtained for 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.

Harnett County officials identified the two adult victims as 22-year-old Jacelyn Perkins and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.

Coats said the case is being investigated as a “triple homicide.”

