New I-40 widening plan in Orange County could save these Chapel Hill homes

Northwood Drive serves as a regular walking and jogging track for Northwood residents, who live in modest homes nestled in the wooded neighborhood at the corner of Eubanks Road and N.C. 86 in Chapel Hill. A concept plan for the future Eubanks Road takes out three houses, putting a five-lane road adjacent to others, and isolating some neighbors in a circle of busy streets. Tammy Grubb tgrubb@heraldsun.com