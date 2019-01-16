Police seek Clayton girl, 15, missing from Johnston County home

Police ask the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old Clayton girl who has been missing for nearly a week.
Jayla Winfrey is 5-foot-4, weighs 120 pounds has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pink backpack.
Her family reported going to her room to wake her for school on Jan. 10 and finding her gone, police said in a Wednesday news release. They suspect she left home after a dispute over her dating a 17-year-old boy, who is safe at his mother’s house in Smithfield.
The girl may be in or around several Johnston County towns: Clayton, Smithfield, Selma or Kenly. Police ask anyone who may have spotted Winfrey, have clues to her location or any other relevant information to call officers at 919-553-4611.
