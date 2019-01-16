Apex Middle School will be closed Thursday due to heating system issues

Apex Middle School will be closed Thursday due to issues with the heating system that will cause the building to be too cold.
In a message sent Wednesday night to families, school officials said Wake County school system maintenance crews had been working on a heating issue all day after discovering an underground leak in the courtyard area. Due to the scope of the problem, the repairs will not be completed in time for the building to warm up to a comfortable temperature Thursday for students and staff.
In addition to canceling school, all athletic and extracurricular events at the school are canceled Thursday.
Families and staff were told they’d be updated Thursday on the state of the repairs.
