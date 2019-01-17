Apex Middle School will remain closed for classes on Friday

Apex Middle School will be closed for classes on Friday for a second day in a row because of a malfunctioning heating system.

In a message sent to families on Thursday, school officials said maintenance crews are continuing to work on the heating system but the building will remain closed for students. Athletic and extracurricular events are also canceled for Friday.

The school said an update will be provided Sunday on the status of the repairs.

In a message sent Wednesday night to families, school officials said Wake County school system maintenance crews had been working on a heating issue all day after discovering an underground leak in the courtyard area.

It hasn’t been announced how students will make up both days of classes.