An Apex road will close so a 59-year-old bridge can be replaced

A bridge in a fast-growing part of western Apex will be closing Monday for several months so it can be replaced.
The bridge that carries Apex Barbecue Road over Beaver Creek is 59 years old. The N.C. Department of Transportation closed it for two weeks in the summer of 2017 to add a new support structure following a routine inspection, to make the span usable until it could be replaced.
Apex Barbecue will be closed between Kinship Lane and the intersection with Evans Road and Franconia Way. Through traffic will be directed on a detour via Olive Chapel and Kelly roads.
The NCDOT says the bridge handles about 3,970 cars and trucks a day on average and that engineers expect that number to grow to more than 10,000 a day in the next 20 years.
The new bridge is scheduled to open by Labor Day.
