Hispanic residents blame Durham judge and police for releasing an accused killer who shot up their party

One day after the Durham’s mayor, police chief and sheriff called on the state legislature to enact stronger firearm laws to curb deadly violence in the city, Hispanic residents who attended a party where four people were shot, blamed the police and a superior court judge for a night they described as a fun time that turned into a nightmare.

More than a dozen people gathered Friday night at the CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest the release of Ledarius Samuel, who was one of two people charged with shooting up a party attended by family members and their children at Valley Terrace Apartments on Chapel Hill Road on Dec. 15.

Finding out that one of the men charged in the shootings and robbery had been released from jail on murder charges was at the crux of the protesters’ discontent. They also pointed a finger at police who they say have not spoken with them since the night of the shootings.

But the man who police say was “detained” by the party-goers told The News & Observer last month that he was not the shooter.

In a jail interview with The News & Observer, Samuel said he had nothing to do with the shooting, and that he was trying to visit relatives at the apartment complex that night.

He was grabbed from behind, beaten and had his hands tied with a rope, he said.

“The situation I am accused of I know I didn’t do,” Samuel said during an interview in the library of the Durham County jail. Samuel’s face was still swollen and bruised from a beating at the hands of the party-goers.

Samuel, 20, has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Antoine Page, 17, also faces charges, including conspiring with Samuel. Page was taken to the hospital that night after being shot.

Previously, Samuel was charged with murder in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of 42-year-old Felipe Aleman Perez on Jan. 12, 2017. Perez’ son, Jesus Aguirre, then 18, was also shot.

Police accused Samuel of being one of at least two people involved, although they said he was not the shooter.

Samuel and four other men charged with unrelated homicides were released from jail in January 2018 after Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson unsecured their bonds, saying prosecutors had weak cases against them. Samuel was arrested again March 7, two days after The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer reported on his release and the release of the other four men.

The small, albeit determined group of protesters at the CCB Plaza early Friday night held up signs - some in Spanish, others in English - that voiced their belief that an accused killer had shot up their party.

"Victims Are Let Down By Judges And Durham Police Department" read one sign. "Las victimas no son protegidas," or "The victims are not protected," read another.





“He’s free,” Silvia Mora, 36, said. “We have to do something because we’re afraid he’ll hurt us again. My husband is afraid. We don’t know if he’s looking for us.”

The protesters described a night where children and their parents had gathered for a night of fun and revelry that ended with adult shooting victims still recovering from their injuries and children so traumatized they’re beset by nightmares, while both child and adult alike are afraid to go out at night.

“A lot of children were at the party,” said Rosa Sanjuan, 28, who said the one of the two men repeatedly bashed her husband in the face and broke his nose that night. “The children were crying out of control. There was a lot of blood on the floor. It hurts to find out he was released. The message is, ‘the rights of the criminal is worthy, but not the victim’s voice.’”

Ivan Almonte, a community organizer and co-founder of the Latino advocacy group Alerta Migratoria, said there is some concern that the community is being targeted by criminals. He said members of the Latina community sometimes carry large amounts of money on their person because they lack proper identification to open banking and credit union accounts.

“There are a lot of factors,” he said. “You have to have proper documentation to prove that you’re legal. The Mexican Embassy has different requirements. To open up a banking or credit union account you need a Social Security number. So it’s the system in general.”

But there were mixed feelings among the group when asked if they are being targeted by largely African-American criminals.

“They’re just looking to rob somebody,” said Jose Vanegas, 41. “The idea is Hispanics always carry money and gold.”

Jose Marevilla was hesitant about blaming African Americans so readily.

“I have a lot of friends who are black guys,” he said. “Beautiful persons. I don’t know.”

Samuel and four other men charged with unrelated homicides were released from jail in January 2018 after a judge unsecured their bonds, saying prosecutors had weak cases against them. Samuel was arrested again March 7, two days after The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer reported on his release and the release of the other four men.





He was charged with breaking and entering a home, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. All of the charges were dismissed by Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols by March 27 after Samuel and his attorney successfully argued there was not enough evidence for the case to move forward .