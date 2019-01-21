Hundreds march through downtown Raleigh to mark MLK Day

Nearly 1,000 people marched through downtown Raleigh on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
As they braved below-freezing temperatures, many said they were thinking about issues of race and equality today —from the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota to the separation of families at the border of the United States and Mexico.
“Are you cultivating the types of seeds that would threaten the water quality at Standing Rock?” Dr. William Jackson, the founder of Village of Wisdom, asked a crowd at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday. “Or are you planting the types of seeds that would lead to a black woman district attorney, Satana Deberry, who is trying to revolutionize how we handle our criminal justice system in Durham?”
A half dozen or so white doves were released at the start of the 39th annual MLK Memorial March. Participants gathered in front of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences before heading toward the Duke Energy Center.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Some people wore red hats in a nod to Red Hat, the Raleigh-based technology company that sponsored the march.
Comments