Hundreds march through downtown Raleigh to mark MLK Day

By Rashaan Ayesh

January 21, 2019 03:13 PM

‘Watch over us, guide us,’ prays crowd at MLK Memorial March

Hundreds of people braved cold temperatures on Monday to gather in downtown Raleigh for the 39th Annual MLK Memorial March. The crowd marched down Salisbury St. after praying and releasing doves in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Nearly 1,000 people marched through downtown Raleigh on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

As they braved below-freezing temperatures, many said they were thinking about issues of race and equality today —from the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota to the separation of families at the border of the United States and Mexico. 

“Are you cultivating the types of seeds that would threaten the water quality at Standing Rock?” Dr. William Jackson, the founder of Village of Wisdom, asked a crowd at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday. “Or are you planting the types of seeds that would lead to a black woman district attorney, Satana Deberry, who is trying to revolutionize how we handle our criminal justice system in Durham?”

A half dozen or so white doves were released at the start of the 39th annual MLK Memorial March. Participants gathered in front of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences before heading toward the Duke Energy Center. 

Some people wore red hats in a nod to Red Hat, the Raleigh-based technology company that sponsored the march. 

