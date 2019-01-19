Local

Man injured after Cary high-speed chase dies, police say

By Joe Johnson

January 19, 2019 01:27 PM

Vehicle was traveling 100 mph before crash in Cary

A crash on US1 in Cary, N.C. happened “after a chase” involving the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 16, 2019. A deputy saw a reckless driver speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, the sheriff’s office told ABC11.
CARY

A man critically injured Wednesday high-speed chase in Cary died Friday night, police say.

Wake County Sheriff’s investigators said Scott Durso of Moncure died at WakeMed.

Wednesday, Cary Police said an off-duty Wake County deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle driven by Timothy Ronald Cox II.

Investigators said Cox’s vehicle was traveling about 100 mph and struck Durso’s about 5 p.m. as they traveled south on U.S. 1 near U.S. 64.

Cox, 24, of Apex, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, according to police. But he could face additional charges, said Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry Saturday. Cox remained in custody Friday.

Timothy_Cox.JPG
Timothy Cox
Wake County Sheriff's Office

Major Jimmy Byrd, the Wake County deputy, told WRAL that attempting to stop Cox was a “matter of public safety.”

“He hit the gas again hard and zipped between about two or three cars, and then I thought, I’ve got to stop this guy. He’s going to hurt somebody,” Byrd told WRAL.

The wreck, which also involved a landscaping truck, caused major traffic delays during Wednesday’s afternoon rush hour.

Joe Johnson

