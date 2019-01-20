Search continues for suspect in Johnston County shooting

A search continues Sunday for a suspect who allegedly shot a Johnston County woman Saturday afternoon, police say, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The suspect was still on the scene Saturday, police said. A special tactics and response team is conducting the search, according to ABC11.
Multiple media outlets reported the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fire Department Road.
When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to WakeMed with injuries. Authorities said she was treated and released, WRAL reported.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Johnston County Sheriff asked residents within a half mile of the incident to stay inside until further notice, ABC11 reported.
Comments