Search continues for suspect in Johnston County shooting

By Joe Johnson

January 20, 2019 09:51 AM

Wilson's Mills Police Department
WILSON’S MILLS

A search continues Sunday for a suspect who allegedly shot a Johnston County woman Saturday afternoon, police say, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The suspect was still on the scene Saturday, police said. A special tactics and response team is conducting the search, according to ABC11.

Multiple media outlets reported the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fire Department Road.

When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to WakeMed with injuries. Authorities said she was treated and released, WRAL reported.

The Johnston County Sheriff asked residents within a half mile of the incident to stay inside until further notice, ABC11 reported.





